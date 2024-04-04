Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans speculate a possible element inspired from the 1998 movie; Deets inside

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

After the announcement of the movie, the audience were excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up for an action movie. The audience were having high hopes after watch the teaser of the movie. However, the movie promotions took a unique step by not just releasing teasers and trailers but also showing the fun side of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Even the trailer of the movie was loved by the audience and displayed a good amount actin where Prithviraj Sukumaran complete stole the show it seems.

When talking about the original 1998 action comedy movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan, the fans had not expected the kind of movie that Ali Abbas Zafar plans to show. However, carrying the same title and having two stars team up with the same age gap, the audience are now speculating how certain things must have been taken from the original movie.

That’s right! There are fans who observed the trailer of the movie very well and expressed a possible similarity by saying that in the original Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda movie, there were dual roles of both the actors and something similar could be observed in the end of the trailer where we can assume that the Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar who are fighting against each other are actually clones. While in the trailer we see Pritiviraj Sukumaran as the masked villain, there are fans speculating that there must have at least one scene where they will get to watch the actor without the mask.

Well, these are just speculations and we can only confirm once the movie is released. Until then, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.