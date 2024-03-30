Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen and let us have a discussion why the movie is very important for both the actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 21:16
Bade Miyan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is a complete mass masala action entertainer with the backdrop of Patriotism which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Initially we have seen the teaser and now we are loving the trailer of the movie. The movie definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete mass entertainer. Having said that, today let us discuss why the movie is very important for both our leading actors.

If we talk about Akshay Kumar indeed he definitely needs a hit at the box office, it has been a long time since the actor has delivered a hit. If we talk about the previous movies of the actor his movies like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj were rejected by the fans and they all were box office failure, so it is very much important for the actor Akshay Kumar to bounce back with the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it is very important film for him.

On the other hand if we talk about the actor Tiger Shroff he definitely needs a hit. His previous movies like Ganapth, Heropanti 2 were rejected by the fans and audience and they could not do wonders at the box office. Both these have a great fan Base who are looking forward to some certain kind of movie, let's see if the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can do justice with the fans.

What are your views on these points and do you think the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is important for Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 21:16

