Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Netizens compare Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer to video game Assassin's Creed

MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Recently, the filmmaker took to social media to share a picture from the sets and reveal that they have completed a big shooting schedule of the film in India.

Ali tweeted, “First Big Schedule wrap of #BMCM in india @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @jackkybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @PrithviOfficial Let’s gear up for Scotland.”

The picture shared by Ali has left everyone surprised as it looks totally different from what the fans expected from the movie. There are two characters riding horses and one of the characters has arrows tied on the shoulder.

Well, this look of the actors is being compared to the video game Assassin's Creed. A netizen tweeted, “What in the Assassin Creed is this?” Another Twitter user wrote, “Assassin Creed? I thought It's a modern-day stylish action movie. Looks like time travel hone vali hain?” One more netizen wrote, “Bruh too much assasins creed vibe hoping the action to be on the same level.”

While of course a few netizens are busy looking for comparisons and trolling, fans of Tiger and Akshay are super excited about the film after seeing the pictures, and they are already calling Bade Miyan Chote Miyan a blockbuster.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars South star Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. It is not yet announced which actress will be seen as the female lead in the movie, but there are reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar being roped in for the movie.

Are you excited about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Let us know in the comments below...

