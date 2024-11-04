Bade Miyan Chote Miyan REVIEW: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff gift the perfect Idi with this action bonanza

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is here now with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

The movie has now hit the big screens and we are here with a detailed review of the movie. So diving right into the review. The first thing that we notice are the visuals and the way things are presented which gives a high-quality feel from the very first moment.

The trailer of the movie received great reviews from audience and it built a great level of expectation which the movie delivers well so we can safely say that the audience wasn't wrong in looking forward to watching this unique male actors duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The direction and the screenplay of the movie is on point. The VFX is also very satisfactory. Ali Abbas Zafar won't let you down for sure. The action in the movie top-notch and reached to a level of a perfect Hindi movie action.

The two best thing about the movie is the comedy at unexpected moments which will surely entertain you and BGM which will hype up every scene. The movie is all about action and patriotism so there's no one better than Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

After a long time fans of Akshay Kumar will get to see the real action side of their favourite actor and will fall in love with him once again. Meanwhile, even tiger Shroff does a great job, especially when it comes to comedy timing and his action scenes. Sure to say the dialogues are written well.

While talking about Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, we can't leave out Manushi Chhillar, Akaya F and Sonakshi Sinha who really show even in future projects, they are all prepped up for a high octane action movie.

Not putting out a lot of spoilers out there but the movie really has a great concept and Prithviraj Sukumaran's personality takes over many times as his fierce villain role was not just accepted but also loved.

Team Tellychakkar gives this movie a 4 out of 5 stars.

