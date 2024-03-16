Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer trailer ot be out on THIS date

There are many reports which are floating all over the internet that are saying the trailer of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be out on the day of Holi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 16:18
movie_image: 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the teaser of the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over, the movie that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role is the high octane action drama directed Ali Abbas Zafar. Looking at the scale of the movie, no doubt this is going to be one of the biggest movies of 2024 and we are now eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2024 and the fans are waiting for the trailer. For all the fans of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff there is an update about the trailer of the movie.

Also read-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

There are many reports floating all over the internet which are saying that the trailer of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be out on the day of Holi. Yes it is going to be the date 25th March when the trailer of the movie will be out for the public.

Well these are just reports and there is no confirmation about the same, but definitely this news has brought a smile on the face of fans of the movie and we are very excited to see the trailer of the movie and the action chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

 
 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 16:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
MUMBAI: And at last, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot! After beginning their dating journey in 2019, the...
Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of the actor Shah Rukh Khan is Raees, the movie directed by Rahul Dholakia...
Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and other actors who were rejected for some famous roles
MUMBAI : With their famous characters in different movies these actors have been ruling the hearts of the fans and...
Kartik Aaryan ditches his swanky Range Rover for a bicycle; ‘soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred...
Rakhi Sawant to get arrested? Adil Khan Durrani alleges multiple FIRs against her
MUMBAI : Adil Khan Durrani, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, has stated that the actress is "absconding" and has spent...
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name...
Recent Stories
Pulkit
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pulkit
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
Shah
Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and other actors who were rejected for some famous roles
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan ditches his swanky Range Rover for a bicycle; ‘soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is too hot to handle in these pictures
Crew
Crew trailer out now! – Get ready for a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon!