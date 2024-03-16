Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer trailer ot be out on THIS date

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the teaser of the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over, the movie that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role is the high octane action drama directed Ali Abbas Zafar. Looking at the scale of the movie, no doubt this is going to be one of the biggest movies of 2024 and we are now eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2024 and the fans are waiting for the trailer. For all the fans of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff there is an update about the trailer of the movie.

There are many reports floating all over the internet which are saying that the trailer of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be out on the day of Holi. Yes it is going to be the date 25th March when the trailer of the movie will be out for the public.

Well these are just reports and there is no confirmation about the same, but definitely this news has brought a smile on the face of fans of the movie and we are very excited to see the trailer of the movie and the action chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

