Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's action stunts choreographed by renowned action director Craig Macrae, Famous for his work in Avengers: Age of Ultron

MUMBAI : Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer promised action never seen in an Indian Film With its debut last week. The trailer featured action-packed pursuit scenes, daring actions, gunplay, and thrilling battle scenes. It should come as no surprise given that Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, the main characters, are both renowned for their skill in martial arts and stunt performance.

Giving proper credit to the action choreographer who conceptualizes the action in a film is essential, even when the protagonists receive all the praise for flawlessly executing the action.

This action-packed film is choreographed by renowned Hollywood action director, Craig Macrae. Craig is well-known for his part in some of the biggest action entertainers in Hollywood, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Mad Max: Fury Road. He is not new to Bollywood though.

Earlier, the breathtaking action in films like Pathaan, War, and Jawan, were also choreographed by Craig. The action director has put in everything in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from bike stunts and stunts on an aeroplane to hand-to-hand combat.

Jackky Bhagnani, the film’s producer, said that the team’s determination and goal was to offer a lifetime experience to the audience in terms of action. He said he believed in the vision of director Ali Abbas Zafar as well. “What you see in the movie is a collaboration of the best,” he said.

The main enemy of the movie, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, stated during the trailer launch that it was a miracle that Akshay and Tiger were still alive and well after the risky actions they performed for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ali Abbas Zafar are the producers. On April 10, it will be released in theaters.

