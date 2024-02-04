Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's action stunts choreographed by renowned action director Craig Macrae, Famous for his work in Avengers: Age of Ultron

The trailer featured action-packed pursuit scenes, daring actions, gunplay, and thrilling battle scenes. It should come as no surprise given that Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, the main characters, are both renowned for their skill in martial arts and stunt performance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 15:03
movie_image: 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI : Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer promised action never seen in an Indian Film With its debut last week. The trailer featured action-packed pursuit scenes, daring actions, gunplay, and thrilling battle scenes. It should come as no surprise given that Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, the main characters, are both renowned for their skill in martial arts and stunt performance.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miya: Here’s what you need to know about the trailer

Giving proper credit to the action choreographer who conceptualizes the action in a film is essential, even when the protagonists receive all the praise for flawlessly executing the action.

This action-packed film is choreographed by renowned Hollywood action director, Craig Macrae. Craig is well-known for his part in some of the biggest action entertainers in Hollywood, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Mad Max: Fury Road. He is not new to Bollywood though.

Earlier, the breathtaking action in films like Pathaan, War, and Jawan, were also choreographed by Craig. The action director has put in everything in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from bike stunts and stunts on an aeroplane to hand-to-hand combat.

Jackky Bhagnani, the film’s producer, said that the team’s determination and goal was to offer a lifetime experience to the audience in terms of action. He said he believed in the vision of director Ali Abbas Zafar as well. “What you see in the movie is a collaboration of the best,” he said.

The main enemy of the movie, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, stated during the trailer launch that it was a miracle that Akshay and Tiger were still alive and well after the risky actions they performed for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ali Abbas Zafar are the producers. On April 10, it will be released in theaters.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miya: Here’s what you need to know about the trailer

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18

 
 

 
 


 

BMCM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Amitabh Bachchan Govinda Madhuri Dixit Sonakshi Sinha Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 15:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is known mostly for her stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!The show has immense fan following and is...
Purabi Bhargava will surely make your jaws drop with these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen the star Purabi Bhargava is making her name among her fans. We have seen the...
Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top
MUMBAI: The monster verse movies have become one of the favorites for the audience and has no age limit it seems as...
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Baghin is one of the shows which is extremely entertaining and has a unique storyline.Ansh Bagri plays the...
Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The biggest USP of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family
MUMBAI: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh rose to fame after playing 'Keerti Goenka Singhania' in the television show Yeh...
Recent Stories
godzilla
Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top
Latest Videos
Related Stories
godzilla
Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top
Ajay
Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 6 intriguing facts about the Shaitaan actor
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 11: Kunal Kemmu directorial debut is still going strong
Suniel
Athiya Shetty pregnant with first baby? Actress shares an adorable picture after dad Suniel Shetty’s statement goes viral
Boney
Arjun Kapoor to collaborate with Dad Boney Kapoor in another project apart from No Entry 2
kajol
Ajay Devgn birthday: Wife Kajol has the sweetest message as the actor turns 55