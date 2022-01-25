Badhai Do trailer! This Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer a roller coaster ride of fun and emotions

MUMBAI : After the successful run of the movie Badhai Ho which had Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role, the makers are back with the sequel Badhai do, which has Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao in the leading role.

No doubt ever since the announcement was made the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie and the trailer.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it has all the elements which are required in a complete family entertainer with a good message.

Here is the trailer

About the trailer

The trailer begins with an interrogation scene between Rajkumar Rao who is a police inspector and Bhumi Pednekar. As the trailer progresses we come to know that the actress is not at all interested in getting married to a male as she has a girlfriend, but Rajkumar Rao who is helping her has his own secret that he is also a homosexual, how these 2 will build the house of secret between their families will be something amazing to see.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the actors Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, looking at the trailer we can assume that it will be a fun roller coaster ride which can be watched by the entire family. The movie has all the elements like fun, drama with a good message. We can expect some amazing performances coming from this site of the secondary cast. The great BGM and music from the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music. The concept of two Homosexuals getting married is something untouched in Bollywood and it will be a treat to watch a different sort of story with this movie.

ALSO READ – (AMAZING! Akshay Kumar completed 31 years in Bollywood, Check out his hit, flop, and blockbuster films)

The cast of the movie

This movie has some amazing talents like, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do has been directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who had earlier directed Gulshan Devaiah’s Hunterrr (2015). Its script has been penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Do is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 February 2022

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Badhai Do, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (AMAZING! Akshay Kumar completed 31 years in Bollywood, Check out his hit, flop, and blockbuster films)