Badshah 2.0 coming up with rapper's new song 'Genda phool'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah is all set to "surprise everyone with something fiery" through his upcoming song "Genda phool" -- the video of which will feature actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Badshah, known for hits such as "DJ wale babu", "Tareefan", "Pagal" and "Garmi", will be back with a groovy song with a folk twist. "Genda phool" teaser will be released tomorrow.
With the song, the rapper will introduce a new version of himself -- Badshah 2.0 -- and also changed his twitter username to the same. He has collaborated with Sony Music India for the new song.
"For my journey so far, I have received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, I think it's time to surprise everyone with something fiery yet very Indian at its core. This surely embarks my new journey as an artist and I can't wait to see the reactions," Badshah said.
According to a source, the song will introduce "a never seen before version of Badshah starting".
"The international platforms who have already heard the song view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally," added the source.
The song will come out on March 26.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment