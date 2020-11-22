Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has unveiled a new song, Awaara, which is about embracing the journey to success. He says his experiences have shaped the music he creates.

Composed and written by Badshah, "Awaara" has been performed by Badshah and Reet Talwar.

It is pitched as a song for gamechangers and the ones who believe in the journey more than the destination.

"My experiences have shaped the music I make. It is the expression of what I've been through. I feel so loved and honoured that my listeners are so invested in what I have to say through my music. It's nice to hear that fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It is about my journey to achieving success and the roadblocks," said Badshah.

Fans are reacting positively to Badshah's new song.

"Nowadays Baadshah's songs are really good," a fan commented on YouTube

Another praised the track for its lyrics, and said: "Badshah is getting in form nowadays.