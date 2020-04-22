News

Baiju Mangeshkar recreates 1960s English classic song

22 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing lockdown period, Baiju Mangeshkar, nephew of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has released his recreated version of the 1960s English classic song "A house is not a home".

He did a cover version "A house is not a home", which is a 1964 ballad recorded by singer Dionne Warwick. It was written by the team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1964 film of the same name, which featured Shelley Winters and Robert Taylor.

For the recreated version, Baiju conceptualised a virtual musical collaboration with musician Shivansh Kapil.

"This is a non profit initiative in support of the Covid-19 #stayhome #lockdown. This is not a mere experimental collaboration but a professionally crafted and executed musical work carried out despite the odds, with the marvels of modern technology in absolute isolation," Baiju said.

"We hope this can also motivate everyone to continue with their respective work if possible and utilise this time on hand positively," Baiju added.

Asked why an English song, Baiju said: "This is a world pandemic and English is more or less a universal language today. The world needs to come together to conquer this battle thus an English song. Besides, I was raised with World Music, along with Hindustani Music shaping my sensibilities. I love this particular song and the poignant words resonate with me in this difficult period for us all!"

Baiju is the nephew of Lata Mangeshkar and the son of Hridaynath Mangeshkar. He has lent his voice to a few Marathi films and television serials.

