Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra wants to contact Anil Kapoor; read to know why!

By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: It was back in 2015 when Harshaali Malhotra became everyone's favourite child artist for her role as Munni/Shahida in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We just could not take our eyes off Salman Khan’s little companion Harshaali. The beautiful angel added a charm to the film.

In the midst of lockdown, Harshaali has a wish to meet a famous Bollywood star.  

Any guesses?

The beautiful girl wants to meet Anil Kapoor.

But why?

Well, she shared a funny video where she mentioned that she wants to meet Mr India Anil Kapoor who can give him a watch which helps a person to vanish. Harshaali wants the same watch and roams around the entire day without any fear of getting infected with the deadly virus.

Well, Harshaali we wish that we all get the hold of that watch.

