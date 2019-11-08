Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film LEAKED online by Tamilrockers

MUMBAI: The much-talked about film Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana finally hit the theatres on 8 November and received encouraging feedback from audience as well as critics. However, the film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of release.



Well, piracy has turned out to be a menace for Bollywood filmmakers and it seems all the measures to curb it are going in vain as of now. While most of the big releases have been targeted by piracy giant Tamilrockers, the recent one to come in its radar is Bala. The film was made available on the piracy website for free download within hours of its theatrical release.



While Bala is expected to have a great run at the box office given the rave reviews it has been receiving so far, this online leak might affect its overall collection. Besides, the film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, will also be facing a box office competition with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman which also deals with premature balding.



Reportedly, several measures have been taken to ban Tamilrockers. In fact, Madras High Court had also directed the internet providers to ban 12,000 illegal websites, which included over 2,000 websites operated by Tamilrockers. However, it continues to operate through different proxy urls.



