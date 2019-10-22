News

'Bala' helped Yami rediscover herself as actor

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:16 PM

Actress Yami Gautam says her upcoming film "Bala" is an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover herself or himself.

The "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actress will be seen playing a TikTok star named Pari in "Bala", which stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Some films are a complete package and this is that movie. It's an entertainer that requires each of its actors to relearn and rediscover themselves. There are multiple socially relevant themes and none of it compromises on the laughter quotient promised. This is what quality movies are about and each young actor in today's time finds themselves naturally attracted to such stories these days. I hope we are showered with love from fans and audiences," she said.

"Bala", which narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7.

