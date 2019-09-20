Bala' release date preponed to November 15

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film "Bala", which was earlier scheduled to release on November 22, will now hit the big screen on November 15.



Announcing the change in the film's release date, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote: "The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends' funny, poignant and mazedar film 'Bala' has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it's a week earlier. The new date is 15th November 2019."



Producer Dinesh Vijan's film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. "Bala" revolves around a prematurely balding man, being essayed by Ayushmann.



With the change in the date, the box-office clash between "Marjaavaan" and "Bala" has been averted. Now, only Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's "Marjaavaan" will release on November 22.



IANS