Bala' release date preponed to November 15

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film "Bala", which was earlier scheduled to release on November 22, will now hit the big screen on November 15.
Announcing the change in the film's release date, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote: "The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends' funny, poignant and
Producer Dinesh Vijan's film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. "Bala" revolves around a prematurely balding man, being essayed by Ayushmann.
With the change in the date, the box-office clash between "Marjaavaan" and "Bala" has been averted. Now, only Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's "Marjaavaan" will release on November 22.
IANS
Which hairstyle suits Shivangi Joshi the best?
Which love triangle do you enjoy watching more?
Add new comment