Band Baja Baraat actress Anushka Sharma completes 11 years in the industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: On December 12, 2008, the nation saw Anushka Sharma for the first time on the celluloid with Aditya Chopra's third directorial, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She played the role of a spunky and feisty Punjabi girl, Taani.

She opted for a rather tricky and immensely questionable role for her debut and displayed a knack for confidence and charm right from her debut. A star was discovered. But the actress rose to fame with her performance as Shruti in Band Baja Baraat. Post that, the actress has given several hits. She is one of the few actresses who has worked with all the three Khans. Today, not only she is a successful actress but also a successful producer.

The actress also won a lot of awards for her performance and is loved by the audiences and her fans.

Today, the actress, producer, and celebrity wife completes 11 years in the industry. She has all that one needs to be a star and a survivor in Bollywood.

