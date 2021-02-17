Bareilly Ki Barfi fame Rohit Chaudhry to feature in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Om-The Battle Within

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Now, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi's much-anticipated film OM-The Battle Within has become quite a talk of the town for the reports that states it has never seen before action on display, and that its enough to get your adrenaline pumping.

The movie which is an action-thriller will be the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil Verma.

According to our sources, versatile actor, Rohit Chaudhry will also feature in the power-packed film.

Rohit Chaudhry will be seen essaying a pivotal part in the movie, and his character will be something to look forward to.

The actor has made his mark in the industry with his terrific performance in Ayushmann Khurana and Kirti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi. Rohit is also known for his work in Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army, Hotstar's Kanpuriye and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi.

Rohit recently came in the news for his upcoming web series by Vikram Bhatt for Sony LIV titled Love J Action. The actor will be playing one of the leads in the romantic-thriller show.

