From Barkha Singh to Kusha Kapila: Influencers who made their mark in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Social Media over the years have gathered a wide range of audiences, providing its viewers with various content to create and binge watch. While there are a lot of influencers who have huge followings for their unique content creation, a few have hit the bull’s eye by making a mark for themselves in the entertainment industry. 

From Kusha Kapila to Barkha Singh here is a list of influencers who have made it to Bollywood: 

Barkha Singh

Another famous name in the social media fraternity with a huge amount of followers on her account. Barkha is famously known for playing Sanya in Please Find Attached. The actress won million hearts with her role in 36 Farmhouse which was produced by none other than Mr Subhash Ghai. Since then Barkha has been on a roll with projects like The Great Wedding of Munnes, Masaba Masaba- Season 2 and now she will be seen swaying her fans in Maja Maa opposite Madhuri Dixit. 

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta is a YouTube Sensation also known as Mostly Sane who is famous for creating funny content. This social media star took her fans in complete surprise by debuting on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Prajakta played the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister and she received a lot of appreciation from the viewers for her character. Soon, the audience will get to see her in Mismatched season 2 opposite Rohit Saraf. 

Kusha Kapila

The name is enough, isn’t it? If you are a social media addict, it's hardly possible for you to miss this famous South Delhi girl or should we say our favourite Bili Masi. From making the audience laugh to featuring in shows like Ghost Stories and Masaba Masaba- Season 2, this social media influencer is surely turning into a role model for all her fans out there.

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is a famous YouTuber who caught the audience’s eye for her angelic voice. The actress gathered so many fans over the years that it also got her few acting projects. Shirley made her debut with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu and Shilpa Shetty. 

Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar is known for doing various gigs and hosting shows. Along with being a famous name in the digital world, Sahil used to post famous videos on YouTube and eventually made his big Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Sahil essayed the role of Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred, Deepika Padukone. The movie received immense love from audiences all over the world.

