Bastar day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Adah Sharma to bring decent footfalls on day 1

Bastar The Naxal story is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow and here is how the day 1 of the movie looks like
Bastar

MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal story has been the subject of conversation since the teaser was out, the fans are eagerly waiting to see yet another powerful performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala Story and the trailer has indeed created a solid impression about the movie based on the naxal story. The movie that has great names like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas is directed by Sudipto Sen.

Well the fans are waiting to see the intense movie which is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow and today let us see the day 1 prediction of the movie. The pre release buzz of the movie is decent inspite of facing clash with the movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani, the movie can open to 5 to 7 crores, well this is just prediction looking at the pre release buzz and the advance tickets sale buzz all over, well we have also kept the clash factor in mind.

Also the weekend collection of the movie can be around 18 to 22 crores if the report of the movie is good, indeed the actress Adah Sharma has created a good fan base with her previous movies and we look forward to see what the actress and the makers has to offer with the movie Bastar The Naxal story which is releasing tomorrow.

What are your views on the movie Bastar and are you excited for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

