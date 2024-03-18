Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend

MUMBAI: Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. He is known for his previous movie, The Kerala Story. The cast of Bastar: The Naxal Story includes actors like Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla and many others.

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. Since the movie was announced, the audience have been very excited to know that the movie holds in store for them.

Also read - Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers

Bastar: The Naxal Story finally hit the big screen on 15th March and it faced a clash with the Dharma Productions movie Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. When it comes to the first day collections of the movie, it made a collected of approx 50 lakhs. As the audience loved the movie, the collection for it’s first day ws shocking as the audience expected more from it.

However, it is the 4th day for the movie and it’s still going strong it seems. We are here with the 3rd day of the movie collection. SO the collection for the 3rd day is Rs 2Cr.

The movie is getting mixed to positive response from the audience. Even though the movie received an A certificate, we can see many people in the audience complaining about the unnecessary violence in the movie.

Also read -The region of Bastar is more violent than Animals, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's have presented a true depiction of it in Bastar: The Naxal Story

What are your thoughts about the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.