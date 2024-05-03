Bastar Trailer: Adah Sharma is back with yet another power packed script

MUMBAI : Actress Adah Sharma is on a roll we have seen the actress giving her power packed performance in the movie The Kerala Stoiry earlier and currently winning hearts with her series titled Sunflower season 2, she has been grabbing the attention for her upcoming movie Bastar: The Naxal Story that has some great name like Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam along with her.

The movie has been the talk of the town as the fans are now waiting to see yet another powerful acting of the actress, and finally after the long wait the trailer of the movie is out, and surely it has all the elements that are required for a gripping tale throwing light on the issue of Naxals.

The trailer throws light very well on the issues of Naxal and we see the detailing done very well in the trailer, we also see the actress Adah Sharma fighting all the odds to resolve the issue of Naxal and trying to bring this untold story in front of the world. Later we see brutal scenes in the trailer which make your eyes raise.

Talking about the expectation we are yes again going to see some great acting by actress Adah Sharma, also this issue is not known to the few classes of audience and this movie will act as a tool of education and many will learn about the issue. Also the star cat of the movie is yet another highpoint of the movie and we expect great acting from all of them. Also we saw the glimpses of great BGM and we expect the same from the movie that will surely elevate the movie to a different level.

Well it is already a thumbs up from the fans to the trailer of the movie, what are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie Bastar: The Naxal Story, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures and Last Monk media, the movie will be released on 15th March on big screens.

