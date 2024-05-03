Bastar Trailer: Adah Sharma is back with yet another power packed script

The trailer of the movie Bastar is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a gripping tale on Naxal issue
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 14:28
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI : Actress Adah Sharma is on a roll we have seen the actress giving her power packed performance in the movie The Kerala Stoiry earlier and currently winning hearts with her series titled Sunflower season 2, she has been grabbing the attention for her upcoming movie Bastar: The Naxal Story that has some great name like Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam along with her.

The movie has been the talk of the town as the fans are now waiting to see yet another powerful acting of the actress, and finally after the long wait the trailer of the movie is out, and surely it has all the elements that are required for a gripping tale throwing light on the issue of Naxals.

The trailer throws light very well on the issues of Naxal and we see the detailing done very well in the trailer, we also see the actress Adah Sharma fighting all the odds to resolve the issue of Naxal and trying to bring this untold story in front of the world. Later we see brutal scenes in the trailer which make your eyes raise.

Also read-Adah Sharma opens up on huge fame and massive CRITICISM faced upon release of The Kerala Story

Talking about the expectation we are yes again going to see some great acting by actress Adah Sharma, also this issue is not known to the few classes of audience and this movie will act as a tool of education and many will learn about the issue. Also the star cat of the movie is yet another highpoint of the movie and we expect great acting from all of them. Also we saw the glimpses of great BGM and we expect the same from the movie that will surely elevate the movie to a different level.

Well it is already a thumbs up from the fans to the trailer of the movie, what are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie Bastar: The Naxal Story, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures and Last Monk media, the movie will be released on 15th March on big screens.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bastar: The Naxal Story Adah Sharma Shilpa Shukla Yashpal Sharma Subrat Dutta Raima Sen Anangsha Biswas Anupam Joardar Indira Tiwari Kishore Kadam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 14:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture
MUMBAI :Ibrahim Ali Khan might not yet have stepped into the world of films and glamour but he has been making news...
Bastar Trailer: Adah Sharma is back with yet another power packed script
MUMBAI : Actress Adah Sharma is on a roll we have seen the actress giving her power packed performance in the movie The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Abhira promises to convince Ruhi for the second marriage
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Samridhii Shukla and...
Anupamaa : What! Tittu to expose Pakhi's deadly plan to Adhik; Anupama meets Baa after five years
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi pleads Reeva to return to Bhosale mansion!
MUMBAI : Drama is always high on the popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There are many intriguing turns...
Rhea Kapoor Birthday: Check out the stylist’s stunning pictures over the time
MUMBAI :Rhea Kapoor is one of Hindi cinema’s favourite stylists as well as a popular producer who has dished out...
Recent Stories
Ibrahim
Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ibrahim
Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture
wedding
Brown Munde at the Ambani Wedding: Leading Bollywood Men Whose Looks Stole Our Hearts
Crew
Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are set to mesmerize in this new song ‘Naina’
1
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 4 box office: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao movie is the clear winner
Abhishek
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor CLAIMED Sushant Singh Rajput was disturbed during 'Kedarnath' shoot; Says ‘Looked isolated and helpless’
Alia
Trending News Today: From Alia Bhatt dropping cute photo dump to Miss world contestants wanting to work with SRK-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news