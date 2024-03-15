Bastar Twitter reviews: Adah Sharma starrer is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet

MUMBAI : Movie Bastar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and was the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the announcement video was out. The film that has an amazing star cast like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, and Kishore Kadam is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The fans were eagerly looking forward to seeing yet another powerful performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala story. The trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans which is throwing light on the issue of naxals. Today finally the movie has hit the big screens and the reviews of the movie are mixed to positive.

Talking about the reactions of the fans all over the internet, it is a big thumbs up and they are loving the movie, have a look at a few tweets.

The film #bastar must be watched as its story is based on reality.

This film exposes the horrible side of naxalism & Congress's inability to solve d problem of #Naxalites.

Only a few Anti-India bastards are trending to #BanBastarMovie#BastarTheNaxalStory pic.twitter.com/Y2UqrVfQDL pic.twitter.com/SAxTWFU1Rr — Dr R.Tripathi. (@Vairagi2288) March 15, 2024





As we can see these tweets mostly the people are appreciating the performance of the actress Adah Sharma, on the other hand they are also loving the powerful Script and the strong wiring of the movie, we hardly see any comment or post which are giving the average verdict for the movie, but overall it is a strong positive reviews from the fans and laso from the critics all over the internet.

No doubt it was a treat to watch the actress Adah Sharma in the movie Bastar The Naxal Story, what are your views on these tweets and how did you like the movie Bastar? Do share your thoughts and reviews in the comment section below.

