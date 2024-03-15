Bastar Twitter reviews: Adah Sharma starrer is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet

Movie Bastar - The Naxal Story has finally hit the big screens and the netizens are giving a big thumbs up for the Adah Sharma starrer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:40
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI : Movie Bastar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and was the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the announcement video was out. The film that has an amazing star cast like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, and Kishore Kadam is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The fans were eagerly looking forward to seeing yet another powerful performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala story. The trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans which is throwing light on the issue of naxals. Today finally the movie has hit the big screens and the reviews of the movie are mixed to positive.

Talking about the reactions of the fans all over the internet, it is a big thumbs up and they are loving the movie, have a look at a few tweets.

 


 
Also read-Bastar day 1 box office prediction: looks like Adah Sharma will bring decent footfalls on day 1

 

As we can see these tweets mostly the people are appreciating the performance of the actress Adah Sharma, on the other hand they are also loving the powerful Script and the strong wiring of the movie, we hardly see any comment or post which are giving the average verdict for the movie, but overall it is a strong positive reviews from the fans and laso from the critics all over the internet.

No doubt it was a treat to watch the actress Adah Sharma in the movie Bastar The Naxal Story, what are your views on these tweets and how did you like the movie Bastar? Do share your thoughts and reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism
 

bastar review Adah Sharma Shilpa Shukla Yashpal Sharma Subrat Dutta Raima Sen Anangsha Biswas Anupam Joardar Indira Tiwari Kishore Kadam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been winning over the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances over the years...
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
MUMBAI: Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the director earlier brought to us The Kerala Story....
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi commits suicide, Karan gets arrested
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
MUMBAI: 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has motivated a big part of the audience and was very...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi shocked to see Ranbir alive
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sharvari
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
Bastar
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
Rajkumar
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
Sobhita
Sobhita Dhulipala ready to make waves in Hollywood with 'Monkey Man': A glance at her remarkable journey
Sidharth
Yodha Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s performances highly appreciated by netizens