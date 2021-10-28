BAT ATTACK! Amitabh Bachchan shares details of how bats are at his home Jalsa are terrifying the Bachchan family

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan might not have come from the social media generation of actors, but the veteran actor has adapted to it much better than many of the Gen-Z stars. He frequently gives a glimpse of his sense of humour through his tweets and Instagram captions, and even interacts with his fans often. He even keeps a blog to keep them updated with his thinking and his life, and has been one of the most sociable stars out there even with his stature.

Big B’s blogs are always exciting to read as you never know what you might get out of it, and this time, he informed that his house, Jalsa, has been undergoing a bat attack that has terrified the whole Bachchan family.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan wrote that despite taking all measures, the bats aren’t going away. “Another has re-emerged again. The BAT Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken... So it is back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm (sic),” he wrote.

Bachchan shared the list of measures that the family has taken until now, and since they haven’t proved that effective, asked for more suggestions from his loyal fan base to get rid of the bats. “No... I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade... but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in... We have smoked, spread sanitised liquids, electronic repellent gadgets and the most practical of them all—liberal spread and use of eucalyptus oil sprays all over (sic),” the Big B shared.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently seen hosting Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, and has a plethora of films in different stages of productions, including Jhund, Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Mayday, Goodbye, Oonchai and The Intern remake.

