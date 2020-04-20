Be it dancing or acting, Disha Patani aces it all and generates high demand for herself in the film industry!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani has created quite a stir among the audience and the Indian film industry with her hot avatar in Malang. The demand for her has sky rocketed since the phenomenal act and appearance in the film. Owing it to her top of the tower demand, she has even bagged new roles in upcoming films, namely, Ek Villain 2 and Radhe.

The actress is also an enticing dancer and her performance in a sizzling appearance in a song of Baaghi 3 is proof of her enthralling dance skills. It seem as though the audience just could not get enough of her dance moves in Baaghi 2, where she played a role alongside actor Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani gave her debut performance in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story where she played a much adored role and in her performance in Malang, she played a completely different character of Sara for which she adapted a fiery avatar and set the screens on fire with her performance, proving to the audience the seriousness of her versatility in acting.

The actress, who is also known currently as nation's sensation, has gained massive popularity owing it all to her absorbing performances which keep the audience glued to the screen. Many directors want her to be playing a role in their projects as she offers to them her awe-striking acting skills, her entrancing dance moves and her colossal fan-following.

Disha Patani has truly got the X-factor with all she brings to her films and her desirability- from fraternity’s filmmakers to audiences, knows the sky as the limit!