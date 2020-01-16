Beach wedding in Goa for Varun Dhawan and Natasha

MUMBAI: Bollywood weddings are always big. After the grand weddings of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas last year, all eyes are now on Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

The couple has been dating for several years, and people are waiting for them to announce their wedding announcement soon. According to a report in an entertainment portal, they're planning a big Goa wedding in December.

As per sources, the Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day.

In all probability, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding. It is also said that their special day will be marked by huge celebrations, and will be attended both by close friends, relatives, and industry insiders

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Kalank, but the partition drama failed miserably at the box office and the actor is all set to promote his forthcoming movie Street Dancer 3. The team is leaving no stone to unturned for the promotions.