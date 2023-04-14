Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: After being in a relationship for around five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14th April 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only close friends and family. The couple got married in their house and later even a party was organised at the same venue which was attended by the biggies of Bollywood.

Well, today on their first anniversary, Alia took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures from their wedding, and also there’s a picture in which Ranbir is on his knees and proposing to her. She captioned the picture as, “happy day.” Check out the post below...

After their wedding, in just a few months, Ranbir and Alia announced that they will be expecting their first child. Last year, in November, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, and they named her Raha.

Ranbir and Alia started dating when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. The film was in the making for five years, and even before it was released Alia and Ranbir got married and the former also became pregnant. Now, everyone is waiting for the sequel to Brahmastra.

Talking about their movies, Ranbir has Animal lined up which is slated to release in August this year. Meanwhile, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone in her kitty. The former is slated to hit the big screens in July, and the latter will be getting an OTT release.

