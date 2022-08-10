Beautiful! Check out some pictures of the dreamy décor at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement

We know that Parineeti got engaged to politician Raghav Chaddha on the 13th of May at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra was amongst the many special guests who attended the function.
MUMBAI : Also read:Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician

We know that Parineeti got engaged to politician Raghav Chaddha on the 13th of May at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra was amongst the many special guests who attended the function. She is close to Parineeti and many of her friends and family were present.

The interior designer’s company shared some more pictures from the décor of the house at the time of the engagement. The photos are astoundingly beautiful and the Kapurthala house provided an ideal backdrop for the special occasion.

It was tastefully designed with a beautiful floral arrangement, with vines along the historic columns of the white structures of the house.

Also read: Funny! Parineeti Chopra's fiancé Raghav Chadha walks the ramp; netizens say, "Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry"

Credits: Filmfare

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chaddha engagement Priyanka Chopra Jonas
