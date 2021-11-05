BEAUTIFUL! Fans can’t wait for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married after the latter shares their loved-up Diwali pic

MUMBAI: The wedding of one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been something that everyone has been waiting for eagerly. In the last month or so, the news surrounding their wedding gathered more steam as reports did round that the couple is all set to tie the nuptial knot in the month of December. Their family members, including Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, made statements on the same but none confirmed or denied it explicitly.

However, the latest reports now suggest that the wait for their wedding might have to be a little bit longer as according to them the couple has decided to take a little more time. But they haven’t made this extra wait easy for their fans and admirers.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Diwali, Alia shared a loved-up picture of her and Ranbir gazing into each other’s eyes. While Alia is dressed in a blue lehenga, Ranbir is donning a black kurta and the couple looks so much in love, as Alia wrote, “& some love .. Happy Diwali.” And that picture has sent their fans into a frenzy who now just can’t wait for them to take the plunge.

While celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and Zoya Akhtar were all hearts, the netizens were just so happy to see their favourite couple be so in love. One of the users commented on Alia’s post, “Aww you both I can trade the world for you both,” while another one wrote, “Alexa play Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono. LOVE IT.” One user even went ahead and said, “Get married already.” And we couldn’t agree more.

