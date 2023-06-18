Beautiful! Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya get married; actor shares his wedding pictures

MUMBAI:Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wedding has been in the news for the past few days. The pre-wedding festivities were going on from the past couple of days, and finally Karan got married to Drisha Acharya today.

The wedding took place in the afternoon and while the pictures of the wedding were leaked online, finally, Karan took to social media to share it with his fans.

The actor captioned the post as, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a new journey in our lives. We are overwhelming thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us." Check out the post below.

Aren't the pictures of Karan and Drisha beautiful?

Karan's personal life was always underwraps and he started being spotted with Drisha just a couple of months ago when the reports of his wedding came out. A grand wedding reception is planned tonight and many big celebrities are expected to attend it.

