Beautiful! Khushi Kapoor dorns late mother Sridevi's gown during the screening of her debut film, The Archies

MUMBAI: Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot, The Archies is set for its release on December 7. Ahead of the film’s release, its special screening was conducted in Mumbai today, on December 5 and it was graced by several B-town celebrities.

The Archies’ Khushi Kapoor and her sister Janhvi Kapoor, along with Boney Kapoor, also attended the event to become her cheerleaders. However, what stood out was Khushi turning up in her mother and legendary actress Sridevi’s gown at the event. Have a look at it inside.

As the event was conducted today in the heart of Maharashtra, the star-studded evening observed several A-listers marking their attendance. The film’s lead star, Khushi Kapoor, also arrived at the event sporting a golden off-shoulder gown. Popping an intriguing fact, it was actually her mother Sridevi’s gown, which she wore at 2013’s IIFA Red Carpet event.

Remarkably, on her little sister’s big day, Janhvi Kapoor reached the event, and her shimmery black outfit oozed nothing but sheer class.

In addition, Khushi’s father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Arjun Kapoor, also attended the event to support her. Have a look right here.

The Archies is set for its release on December 7 on the OTT platform Netflix. Directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the debuts of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot.

The coming-of-age musical drama depicts the life events of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, and it will explore the fictional tale set in the town of Riverdale. It dives into friendship, love, and rebellion, and remarkably, The Archies is based on the eponymous American comic book series and has been penned by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon.

Lately, the film has created immense hype among fans, and they have been yearning to explore its storyline in depth following its release.

