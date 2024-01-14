Beautiful! Manushi Chhillar's Fashion and Acting Odyssey: Anticipating a Promising 2024

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, reflects on her transformative journey, from the crown to the camera, and sets high expectations for the year ahead.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: For Manushi Chhillar, the pivotal moment of being crowned Miss World in 2017 was a catalyst for a life-altering journey. Reminiscing about the impact, she shares how the year of travelling the world, meeting leaders, and engaging with the underprivileged provided unparalleled exposure. This transformative experience, she notes, is unique to the Miss World platform, leaving an indelible mark on her life.

As a style maven, Chhillar has become synonymous with making waves in the fashion world. Expressing her love for fashion, she sees it as a medium to explore and express herself. Her public appearances have consistently become the talk of the town, showcasing her evolving and sophisticated sense of style.

Also Read: Manushi Chillar opens up on the 'online toxicity' on International Youth Day

Transitioning from being a medical student to a global icon, Chhillar acknowledges the unconventional path her life has taken. The Miss World title, she says, taught her that life rarely follows a predetermined plan. As an outsider in the entertainment industry, she admits that understanding the dynamics, and key players, and navigating her way through the industry has been a learning curve. In 2023, she started to believe that she truly belongs in the industry, marking a significant milestone in her professional journey.

Chhillar, who is gearing up for the release of her Telugu debut, "Operation Valentine," reflects on the transition from pageantry to acting. Recognizing the distinct challenges and hard work required in both industries, she emphasizes the ongoing process of learning and understanding the nuances of her newfound passion.

Looking ahead to 2024, Manushi Chhillar sets high expectations for herself. The journey from Miss World to an emerging actor has been intriguing for her, and she anticipates continued growth and success in the coming year. As she navigates the diverse landscape of the entertainment industry, Chhillar's evolution as a global personality remains a fascinating narrative to watch.

Also Read: Must Read! Manushi Chillar reveals being told, "beauty queens can’t act, even YRF said You have to work a little harder"

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Manushi Chhillar Miss World fashion acting transformative journey pageantry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi to take Samrudh's life in the police station?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge...
Must Read! Varun Sood's Intensive Fitness Regimen and Dietary Discipline for 'Karmma Calling'
MUMBAI: Varun Sood, essaying the character of Ahaan Kothari in 'Karmma Calling,' provides insights into the rigorous...
Must Read: Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga Discuss Character Arcs in 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal'
MUMBAI: Sonal Parihar, portraying Devi Rati, and Shantanu Monga, in the role of Kaamdev, open up about their...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Reeva to turn negative to extract revenge from Ishaan and Savi
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! Pushpa Impossible" Celebrates 500 Episodes: Karuna Pandey Reflects on a Rollercoaster Journey
MUMBAI: Karuna Pandey, essaying the titular role of Pushpa Patel in the show 'Pushpa Impossible,' expresses her...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Must Read! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Must Read! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan: India's Box Office Maestro with Rs 8500 Crore Earnings
Rekha
Must Read! Rekha: A Journey from Struggles to Stardom
Sanjay
Must Read! Sanjay Gupta's Take on Tiger 3 and Jawan Box Office Clash: Timing Matters
Vijay
What! Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason he scared of his Merry Christmas co-star Katrina Kaif
Mumtaz
What! When Mumtaz revealed she was replaced by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker as she was dating Shammi Kapoor, read on to know why