Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out

This time, the actress has posted something really interesting for all the football lovers. Sonam Kapoor opened up her house and hosted one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and his manager David Gardner.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:27
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is known for her acting contributions in Hindi movies like Saawariya, I hate Luv Storys, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many more.

Sonam has received several awards, including a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. Not just for acting, but the actress is adored and looked up to for her fashion sense as she is always outstanding with her sense of style.

Sonam Kapoor entered the acting world with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Saawariya where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. However, not a lot of people know that Sonal Kapoor was also an assistant director for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Black.

Also read - Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why

Sonam Kapoor is loved for her role as Neerja in the movie Neerja and the audience even now appreciates her role and the movie. The actress went on to win a National award for the same.

The actress is known to be outspoken about her opinions and never shies away from saying what she wants to say. Sonam has a good presence nationally and even internationally. When it comes to the actress’ Instagram profile, her fans love to see all her updates.

This time, the actress has posted something really interesting for all the football lovers. Sonam Kapoor opened up her house and hosted one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and his manager David Gardner. If you are a football lover, it’s impossible to forget a player like him and it is such an amazing feeling to see the love and respect he got as he was hosted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Check out the post below where we can see how beautifully Sonam Kapoor had arranged everything and welcomed David Beckham. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption how Sonam happily thanked her team for making all the arrangements. We can also see the amazing outfits of both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Also read - Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"

Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja David Beckham David Gardner Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Bhaag Milkha Bhaag The Zoya Factor Neerja Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations: Star Plus show Imlie completes 1000 episodes!
MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus has been entertaining the masses with its interesting plot twisters.The show currently stars...
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out
MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is known for her acting contributions in Hindi...
Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.While our scribes were busy...
Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why
MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his...
Hottie! Ashlesha Thakur is here to raise the temperature high with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Ashlesha Thakur is an Indian actress who has appeared in multiple movies, series and TVC. She first stepped...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya Pandey
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
Amitabh Bachchan
Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why
Disha Patani
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"
Sunanda Wong
Hottie! These clicks of Sunanda Wong define Hotness
Pathetic
Pathetic! After Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media
Tiger
What! Are the box office numbers of Tiger 3 true? Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai reveals