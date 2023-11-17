Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out

MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is known for her acting contributions in Hindi movies like Saawariya, I hate Luv Storys, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many more.

Sonam has received several awards, including a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. Not just for acting, but the actress is adored and looked up to for her fashion sense as she is always outstanding with her sense of style.

Sonam Kapoor entered the acting world with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Saawariya where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. However, not a lot of people know that Sonal Kapoor was also an assistant director for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Black.

Sonam Kapoor is loved for her role as Neerja in the movie Neerja and the audience even now appreciates her role and the movie. The actress went on to win a National award for the same.

The actress is known to be outspoken about her opinions and never shies away from saying what she wants to say. Sonam has a good presence nationally and even internationally. When it comes to the actress’ Instagram profile, her fans love to see all her updates.

This time, the actress has posted something really interesting for all the football lovers. Sonam Kapoor opened up her house and hosted one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and his manager David Gardner. If you are a football lover, it’s impossible to forget a player like him and it is such an amazing feeling to see the love and respect he got as he was hosted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Check out the post below where we can see how beautifully Sonam Kapoor had arranged everything and welcomed David Beckham. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption how Sonam happily thanked her team for making all the arrangements. We can also see the amazing outfits of both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

