Beautiful! Tamannaah Bhatia on loving oneself, “I don’t think I loved myself enough earlier…”

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah who is dating Jaane jaan actor Vijay Verma, spilled the beans on giving people relationship advice and loving oneself enough before taking love from another person. He told a news portal, “Never think too much. I’ve interacted with several couples who are married and happy in their relationships. They said you should just relax, chill, and let things flow organically. And that’s the advice I would give myself too. Not to overthink. Also, you need to love yourself; to find someone who can love you the way you want! I don’t think I loved myself enough earlier. I was rather critical of myself, which came from my professional side. That critique always prevented me from finding the person who could love me the way I wanted to be loved. And now that I do, I don’t think it’ll be so hard to find love.”

Tamannaah and Vijay were seen together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 and Bhola Shankar with Cheeranjeevi. She was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Credit-Filmfare