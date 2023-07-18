Beautiful! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani touches the right chords of our hearts

MUMBAI: When a Karan Johar film is about to release, one thing that everyone waits for is the music of the movie. We still cannot forget the amazing songs of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and now, from the past couple of weeks, we have been humming and grooving on two songs, Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka.

Both the songs are from Karan’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and today, the third track of the movie titled Ve Kamleya has been released. It is a romantic track and gets the hit trio of Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya back together.

Alia took to Twitter to share the song and wrote, “A love song very close to my heart #VeKamleya OUT NOW!” Check out the tweet below...





A love song very close to my heart ⁰#VeKamleya OUT NOW! ⁰#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas July 28https://t.co/XcdByacm90 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 18, 2023

It’s a beautiful romantic track that touches the right chords of our hearts. The soulful music perfectly suits the romantic mood everyone might be in right now due to monsoon.

The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of the highlights of the song, but the heartbreak scenes as well as the scenes featuring the family of Rocky and Rani will also grab your attention. We can clearly say that Karan Johar has given two romantic anthems this year. First Tum Kya Mile and now, Ve Kamleya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the trailer and the songs have created a great buzz around the film.

