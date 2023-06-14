Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"

Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of him and Katrina Kaif on Instagram, and it has gone viral. Here’s what the fans of the actors have to say about the picture...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 21:52
movie_image: 
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh

MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis we have in the Hindi film industry. The actors’ Instagram posts always grab everyone’s attention.

For the past many weeks, Vicky was busy with the promotions of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie became a hit at the box office, and the song from it Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Fir Aur Kya Chahiye.

Also Read:Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”

Now, today, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his wifey in which he and Katrina are standing on the balcony of their house and the sunset has been captured beautifully. Well, their fans are loving the picture and they have many interesting things to say about the photo.

 

 

A netizen commented, “Vicky sir's inner feelings be like " tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye.” Another Twitter user wrote, “NEED THEM IN A ROM COM TOGETHER ASAP.” One more netizen commented, “Probably the only picture that goes perfectly with the song.” Check out the comments below...

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is very different from other Hindi film actors. While most real-life couples meet on the sets of a film and fall in love, VicKat have not yet done any movie together, but their fans are waiting to see them on the big screens.

Talking about their movies, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. Meanwhile, Katrina has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 lined up. The latter is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Also Read:Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sam Bahadur Merry Christmas Tiger 3 Jee Le Zaraa VicKat Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 21:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Pushpa Impossible: Emotional! Chirag heartbroken by the separation
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Upcoming Drama! A new person to bring BIG changes to Dhruv-Tara’s love story
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis we have in the Hindi film industry. The actors’...
Junooniyatt: Saviour! Floor on fire, Jordan carries Elahi in his arms
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Mastermind! Sahiba’s pregnancy report a brainchild of someone in the Brar family
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
Latest Video
Related Stories
KARAN DEOL
Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony
WOW! Mrunal Thakur has some interesting films lined up; here’s a look at the latest update on them
WOW! Mrunal Thakur has some interesting films lined up; here’s a look at the latest update on them
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Akshay
WHAT! Akshay Kumar to have three back-to-back releases in three months
SHIVALEEKA OBEROI
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and the ocean
times time couple gave major
Wow! Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of marriage, here are the times the couple gave major couple goals