Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"

MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis we have in the Hindi film industry. The actors’ Instagram posts always grab everyone’s attention.

For the past many weeks, Vicky was busy with the promotions of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie became a hit at the box office, and the song from it Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Fir Aur Kya Chahiye.

Also Read:Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”

Now, today, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his wifey in which he and Katrina are standing on the balcony of their house and the sunset has been captured beautifully. Well, their fans are loving the picture and they have many interesting things to say about the photo.

A netizen commented, “Vicky sir's inner feelings be like " tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye.” Another Twitter user wrote, “NEED THEM IN A ROM COM TOGETHER ASAP.” One more netizen commented, “Probably the only picture that goes perfectly with the song.” Check out the comments below...

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is very different from other Hindi film actors. While most real-life couples meet on the sets of a film and fall in love, VicKat have not yet done any movie together, but their fans are waiting to see them on the big screens.

Talking about their movies, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. Meanwhile, Katrina has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 lined up. The latter is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Also Read:Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





