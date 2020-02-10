Beauty in nine yards! Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as she drapes a saree look for a recent event

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has always wowed the audiences with her stunning looks, classy and quirky fashion sense and the audiences always go gaga over her sartorial picks particularly. This time, Jacqueline gave a plot and experimented with a saree for a recent event, looking ethereal.

Taking to her Instagram she shared the pictures and just like her caption, we are all hearts for the look!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8XtKm_HmrR/

Jacqueline wore a black saree that adorned a thick golden border, with golden butterfly motifs and paired it with a deep V-neck black sleeveless blouse. Talking about the make-up, the kohl crafted eyes looked extremely stunning with a glossy nude lip and aced the perfect Bengali bun with a heavy middle partition. The actress accessorized this look with a gold choker necklace and also added a gold armband both having delicate golden hangings. The look was combined with statement gold earrings, pair of rings and bangles.

The actress aced this royal classic look with utter ease. Jacqueline proved it yet once again that she can carry any look with great poise and grace. The actress has a busy schedule and is all set to take over the minds of the audience with her upcoming films and characters. The audience is waiting to see what's in store for them as Jacqueline continues to inspire people with her youtube vlogs and positive outlook as a positive growth leader on personal and professional front, both!

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen this year in a Netflix movie titled "Mrs. Serial Killer". Jacqueline will also be seen in an upcoming Attack where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham.