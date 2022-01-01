Beefcake: Akhil Akkineni flexes his muscles for 'Agent'

MUMBAI: Akhil Akkineni, who is buoyed with the success of his hit movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor', has flaunted his beefed up body in a recent post on Instagram.

The 'Hello' actor took to his Instagram to post this beast look in which his recent body transformation is visible.

"There is a storm coming. I can feel it. #2022", Akhil wrote, as he shared the picture.

'Agent' is currently being shot under the direction of Surender Reddy. Billed as an intense action thriller, 'Agent' is to feature Akhil in the role of a spy/officer.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is to appear as the villain opposite Akhil Akkineni in 'Agent'. Speculations are rife, as the combination is considered one of the most interesting ones in recent times.

Director Surender Reddy is also producing the movie under his banner Surrender 2 Cinema, in association with Rambrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments.

The story is penned by Vamsi Vakkantham while music is composed by S.S. Thaman.

SOURCE : IANS