Behind the scenes of Radhika Apte's 'Digital Queen' photoshoot!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the last couple of years with her unique choices of projects and craftmanship, be it on the big screen or digital space she has created a niche for herself with her acting talent. Her amazing screen presence and her skills bring emotions to life and her inclusive understanding of the audience has marked her as one of the most elevated actresses.



Radhika recently featured on the cover of iDiva magazine with the title of 'Digital Queen'. Recently, the BTS video of her shoot was released where Radhika can be seen in the video embodying multiple outfits along with her team. The actress seems to be having a gala time while she engages with the team and poses beautifully in the exotic outfits.

The actress will be making her directorial debut with a short film titled 'Sleepwalkers'.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

In the international space, the actress will be seen in a role where she will be essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film 'Raat Akeli Hai' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.