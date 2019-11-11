Behind the scenes of Radhika Apte's 'Digital Queen' photoshoot!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the last couple of years with her unique choices of projects and craftmanship, be it on the big screen or digital space she has created a niche for herself with her acting talent. Her amazing screen presence and her skills bring emotions to life and her inclusive understanding of the audience has marked her as one of the most elevated actresses.
Radhika recently featured on the cover of iDiva magazine with the title of 'Digital Queen'. Recently, the BTS video of her shoot was released where Radhika can be seen in the video embodying multiple outfits along with her team. The actress seems to be having a gala time while she engages with the team and poses beautifully in the exotic outfits.
The actress will be making her directorial debut with a short film titled 'Sleepwalkers'.
Add new comment