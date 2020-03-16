Being cool despite being overweight: Sanah Kapur in 'Saroj Ka Rishta'

Sanah Kapur is excited with the positive response garnered by the teaser of her upcoming film 'Saroj Ka Rishta'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Being cool despite being overweight: Sanah Kapur in 'Saroj Ka Rishta'

MUMBAI: Sanah Kapur is excited with the positive response garnered by the teaser of her upcoming film 'Saroj Ka Rishta'.

She is seen as Saroj in the film, who is chirpy, bubbly and carefree. She loves to roam around Ghaziabad and is not at all conscious about her looks and her body weight, which is 120 kilos.

Sanah said: "I really like watching feel-good cinema and this is also a feel-good film. My favourite Bollywood genre is romantic comedy, so I loved doing 'Saroj Ki Rishta' which is of the same genre. As you all have loved the teaser, I am sure you people are also going to love the film as well."

The actress made her debut in 'Shaandar' in which she starred along with her brother Shahid Kapur and father Pankaj Kapur.

Talking about the response to the teaser of the film, Sanah added: "I am glad that people have really loved the teaser. I am getting so much love for my character in the film. I am sure once the film releases in cinemas, people will love it more. I am eagerly awaiting its release."

Director Abhishek Saxena said the movie is meant to change the popular mindset about overweight people.

"The mindset about overweight people needs to change. They are all normal people just like us. In our film we are not trying to be preachy about the issue but focus more on the relationship of the father and daughter duo," Saxena said.

The also film stars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey and Kumud Mishra, who plays Saroj's father.

Produced under the banner of Kapoor Films Inc, Aena Productions, Ambi Abhi Productions and Garg Films, 'Saroj Ka Rishta' will hit the theatres on September 16.

SOURCE: IANS

Sanah Kapur Saroj Ka Rishta Shaandar Abhishek Saxena Randeep Rai Gaurav Pandey Kumud Mishra Kapoor Films Inc Aena Productions Ambi Abhi Productions Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 07:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.  Shagun...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh and the family plan to defeat Armaan
MUMBAI:StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
J-Hope's solo album off to a good start, pinned at No. 17 on US Billboard main chart
MUMBAI: K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope has made a good start in the US Billboard's main albums chart for this week...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Drama! Devraj comes on time to save Banni, takes a shocking decision
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Remo D'Souza: I used to punish Lizelle by making her stand outside the class
MUMBAI: Ace choreographer and judge Remo D'Souza recalled on the sets of 'DID Super Moms' how he used to punish his...
Anupamaa: Horrible! Anuj on hospital bed, Anupama’s testing time begins
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Rakul to star in pan-India single 'Mashooka' presented by beau Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul to star in pan-India single 'Mashooka' presented by beau Jackky Bhagnani
Latest Video