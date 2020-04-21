Being friends with the heiress of India does not make me the heiress: Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani shot to fame with Kabir Singh. Her recently released web movie Guilty too has been receiving accolades from all across.

Coming from a well-to-do family, residing in a posh area, and owning a residence in South Bombay (a hub where usually most Bollywood stars live), the actress never had to struggle with monetary issues, but she did experience her share of struggle soon after entering the industry and had to work very hard to carve a niche for herself. But some people fail to look above her privileges. And something similar happened after she posted her pictures with her childhood friend Isha Ambani, thus revealing that she has connections with influential families.

After this, people had the meanest things to tell her.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Kiara confirmed that being friends with the heiress of India does not make her the heiress herself. 'I think today with social media, everyone knows everything about you. So when you talk about anything you are just judged. Social media is also something a part of who you are, no one sees the layer and the depths beneath that person. If I put up a picture with a school friend of mine, who happens to be one of....an the heiress of the country, and if I say that I have struggled, they say that how dare she, she is friends with Isha Ambani. I'm like but so what, I'm not her. that has nothing to do with my work life, that has nothing to do with what I go through on a daily basis,' she said.

In the interview, she confessed that she comes from a family of privileges, and being family friends with Salman Khan opened doors, but it's hard work which keeps us adhered. 'Ummm, I don't know how much it helps I think maybe there's a feeling of security, sure I can meet people initially when I joined when Fugly was my first film. Because I knew Salman sir, I didn't have a management team at that time. I got a chance to meet a particular agency, who also handles his work. But that didn't translate into my next couple of films. So in terms of work, it can open the doors, but I don't think it can get you a film. I don't even think that being a star kid can get you a film because....it is a business at the end of the day,' said Kiara.

Credits: India Forums