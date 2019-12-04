Being Mithun Chakraborty's son a huge responsibility: Mahaakshay

Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who will next be seen in the film "Sorry I Am Late", doesn't agree with the idea of nepotism because he feels everyone has to go through their struggles in life. He adds that being actor Mithun Chakraborty's son puts a certain responsibility on him.

"There is struggle in everyone's life. I am Mithun Chakraborty's son and at home he is just my father, but for the world he is a dancing superstar, and a three-time National Award winning actor. He is an ultimate megastar of the country. So, there is a responsibility on me as his son, and there is always a huge burden on my shoulder, but people don't see that," said Mahaakshay.

"When I go for auditions, I don't tell people I am Mithun Chakraborty's son -- unless they know who I am. I feel I am just a regular actor. I want to spread this message that just because we are somebody's son, daughter, nephew or niece, we don't get all things easily. We also have our responsibilities, which make us fight harder," added the actor, while interacting with the media at the promotional press conference of "Sorry I Am Late".

Son of eighties superstar Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogeeta Bali, Mahaakshay has featured in films like "Jimmy" (2008), "Haunted: 3D" (2011), "Loot" (2011), "Enemmy" (2013) and "Ishqedarriyaan" (2015).

Mahaakshay, who is popularly known as Mimoh to the industry and fans alike, dismissed all talk of nepotism. "Nowadays, people talk a lot about nepotism but I don't agree with it. You may have seen that I am very selective about my films. I auditioned for this film as well, so I am here because I was selected for this film and not because I was approached for this film. It doesn't mean if you have a heavy surname, your first name gets the right to take advantage. I don't know how many years it will take to prove myself but I will keep fighting. And this film is one of those mediums through which I can show the world that I am an actor and I want to entertain people," he declared.