Being named ‘Sexiest Asian Male’ is not an achievement: Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented and good looking stars our industry boasts of. He has had a good year with two super hits at the box office: Super 30 and War.

The 16th edition of the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper states that Hrithik has been voted as the sexiest man of 2019 and the sexiest man of the decade. His remarkable performance and super-hot look in WAR also contributed to the poll results. The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world, the heat generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention, once again generated massive global interest.

In his official statement, while Hrithik expressed his elation on the same, he also revealed that it’s not an achievement for him because he prefers not judging people by the way they look. ‘I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,’ he said.

Well, we couldn’t agree more. With this, the superstar proves how grounded and humble he is. What’s your take?

Credits: SpotboyE