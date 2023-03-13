Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars

RRR

MUMBAI : RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars

Yet another history is created, SS Rajamouli’s RRR becomes the first Indian film to win Best Original Song at the prestigious 95th Oscars! The electrifying number, Naatu Naatu took Oscars by storm as it’s not only bestowed with this esteemed award but also as singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava’s smashing performance along with moves of Lauren Gottleib received a standing ovation, indeed creating a historic moment for global smash hit song!

Not only that, previously too T-Series pinned India on a top of world music chart as it has been a music partner for Oscar winning song - Slumdog Millionaire’s Jai Ho.

Being a proud to partner for the music on the film, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series congratulates the team by saying, "Naatu Naatu has made everyone dance to its electrifying beats and this is glorious win at Oscars is a testament for the adulation the song has received! It’s an absolute honour to be associated with the music of RRR which has indeed stirred revolution in Indian music space, creating a remarkable history that the entire nation is proud of! We would like to extend wishes and looking forward to collaborate with composer M.M Keeravani, lyricists Chandrabose and singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, amazing cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with producer D.V.V Danayya and the visionary director SS Rajamouli and S.S. Karthikeya."

