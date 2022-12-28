Being someone who is not connected to the film industry … 2022 opened doors to many new opportunities!’ : Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI :Ethereally gorgeous actor Manushi Chhillar made a sparkling debut on the big screen with Samrat Prithviraj and she won appreciation as the best debutant of the year for her charming screen presence. Manushi is not from the film fraternity but landed herself a YRF three-film contract and also became an artist that YRF manages purely on merit. So, for this former Miss World, 2022 was a ‘very special year!’

Manushi says, “2022 has been a very special year for me because my debut film Samrat Prithviraj released. Being someone who is not connected to the film industry and then seeing yourself and having your family see you on the big screen for the very first time, is a special experience. I think that was the highlight of the year. I did finish shooting another movie.”

Manushi also ended up signing and finishing shooting Tehran in which she is acting with John Abraham and also a film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also rumoured to have signed a yet unannounced big tentpole film that will release in 2023! On the brands front, global and marquee brands like Estée Lauder, Pantene, Leela Hotels, etc have lapped her up for key deals in the year that passed.

Manushi adds, “As the year is ending, now that I am looking back at everything that I was able to do in 2022, I am only feeling happy and content of how the year was and only have gratitude. In totality, it was a great year and I’m content. I only hope that 2023 is bigger and better. I am only excited for what’s to come next.”