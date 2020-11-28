'Bekhayali' duo Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur are engaged

MUMBAI: The Bekhayali duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday because the singer-composer team has never hinted at a romantic relationship in the past.

Sachet-Parampara, who shot to fame with the song Bekhayali for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year, had a private ceremony to cement the bond. On their engagement day, they were colour coordinated in powder pink traditional outfits.

A fan club on Instagram posted a photo of the couple where Sachet is on one knee, flowers in hand, and Parampara is happily accepting them.

The caption read: "So here our lovelies get each other for their entire life. Though they didn't reveal anything before. But we don't need any conversation. we find ourselves our lovely couple's happy moments. congrats both of u guys @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial we love u the most."

Sachet and Parampara had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015.

Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have given music for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition Psycho saiyaan for the film Saaho.

Their major upcoming project is the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jersey.

