Belaseshe – 5 grand years of an unmatched film

MUMBAI: Belaseshe was like a breath of fresh air to Bengali cinema. Breaking away from stereotype romances, it told the story of an elderly couple on the verge of silver separation. It soon broke many records and became an all-time favourite with the movie-goers across the board and without any language barrier. Not only did it bring back the pair Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta on the big screen after Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, it had a stellar cast, beautiful cinematography and soul-stirring music. No wonder it touched the chords with the masses. The iconic film marks its 5th Anniversary this year and it's indeed a special occasion for the Windows family.

Apart from Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta, the film also stars Aparajita Auddy, Rituparna Sengupta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Monami Ghosh, Anindya Chatterjee, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and others. The film has mesmerisingly portrayed dysfunctional relationships in a family, the complexities in an adult relationship and how we deal with it every day. The film felt so real that everyone could connect to it instantly.

The film, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, had a massive run of 217 days at plexes alone and won many accolades like the Zee Cinema Awards. On the special occasion of the film’s 5th anniversary, Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, "It is a special occasion for the entire team, the film was made with lots of love and effort. It's been a very beautiful journey and we have made some cherishable memories while making the film. This film is very close to my heart.”

The film that was loved by the classes and masses alike was also lauded by veteran Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh. The film had a special screening in Mumbai and it was attended by several Bollywood celebs and everyone was all praise for it. Amitabh Bachchan praised the film saying, “The films simplicity grabs you by the heart and converts you into a human,” on social media and wrote a letter to Swatilekha Sengupta for her enthralling performance.

On Belaseshe's 5th year, the director duo is ready to bring the sequel of the film, Belashuru and we can't wait for the film to hit the screens and once again sweep us off our feet. Here's hoping more memories will be made in days to come.