Bell Bottom Trailer Talk: This Akshay Kumar starrer promises to be an engaging thriller

MUMBAI: One of the biggest releases of Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom has been the talk of the town since it was announced. The first look of the actor and teaser of the movie were very well appreciated by fans. And now, finally the trailer of the movie is out, and it promises to be an engaging spy thriller.

Here is the trailer.

The trailer begins with the hijack of an aircraft, and there is a need of immediate rescue operations, which will be conducted by Akshay Kumar and team. The actor looks handsome throughour the trailer, whereas we can see glimpses of Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi looking promising in their parts. As the trailer progress, the level of excitement increases, and the BGM plays an important role to keep the thrill factor intact till the last scene.

No doubt this trailer is promising, and we will see Akshay Kumar on screen on 19 August 2021. This will be a massive comeback of the actor on the big screens after theatres reopening.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, with production by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

