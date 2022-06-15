Bengaluru Drugs Consumption Case: Latest Update! Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor flies off to Mumbai post his bail

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor had been accused of consumption of drugs in Bengaluru’s rave party, however, currently the actor has been released on bail

 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor shared a selfie early today from his flight on his way back home to Mumbai. The actor and DJ who has been released on bail in connection with consumption of drugs in Bengaluru has board a flight, hinting that he will be headed home soon.

Kapoor, who was released on bail on Tuesday, after being arrested on charges of alleged drug consumption under the NDPS Act, was called to the Bengaluru Ulsoor police station for further details. The police called for the Bollywood actor to obtain further details on the party held at a city hotspot on Friday night.

Earlier, Siddhanth in an official statement to the media asserted, "I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bengaluru police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives."

The police have seized the mobile phones of Siddhanth Kapoor and four other accused who were arrested along with him and sent them for data retrieval. According to the police, medical tests confirmed the consumption of cocaine by Siddhanth Kapoor and the other accused persons.

Credit: ETimes

Recent Stories
