'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor

MUMBAI: Actor-model Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of the new B. Praak song, Besharam Bewaffa. He calls himself a workhorse, adding that luck plays very important factor in the entertainment industry

The song is a big hit like all of B. Praak's tracks, and Siddharth, who appears in the video with Gautam Gulati and Divya Khosla Kumar, told IANS: "Besharam Bewaffa should cross one billion views, so that I can tell T-Series I am their lucky boy and I want to be a part of their each and every project."

Incidentally, his last music video was "Vaaste" in which featured with singer Dhvani Bhanushai. The song created a record by crossing one billion views and 8.2 million likes on YouTube through November 2020. It was declared the 10th most liked music video worldwide on YouTube for 2019.

Siddharth added on a serious note: "I am a workhorse and I believe in hard work and dedication but once I finish a project I leave it on my luck. I feel luck is a very important factor in this industry. You can be really talented and hardworking but whether your project works or not depends a lot on luck."

Sidhharth has acted in the 2014 "Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi", hosted the show "MTV Jhand Hogi Sabki", and also featured in the web series named "Ragini MMS: Returns".

He has drawn up a list of dream directors. "I want to collaborate with filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I really like the work of Karan Johar. I think he is an underrated director because I personally feel that he brings out the best feelings in an actor. Apart from them, I would like to work with Aditya Chopra and Imtiaz Ali because I am a huge admirer of their works," he said.