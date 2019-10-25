'Beyond fairy tales': SRK wishes Gauri on 28th wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows best how to touch someone's heart, and when it comes to show his affection towards his close ones, the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor doesn't miss any opportunity. On the occasion of his 28th wedding anniversary on Friday, SRK penned a beautiful post for his wife Gauri Khan.



"Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be," he wrote on Instagram.



SRK also posted a monochrome photograph in which he can be seen taking a selfie along with Gauri.



The couple got married on October 25, 1991 and have three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.



Shah Rukh and Gauri met when they were studying in Delhi University.



On the work front, Shah Rukh's fans are waiting for him to announce his next project after the "Zero" debacle last December. His special episode with popular American host David Letterman will go live on Netflix on Friday.