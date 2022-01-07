BFF Goals! Natasa Stankovic shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma; HERE’S PROOF

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

The actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

On the personal front, the actress is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. She has time and again set major family goals for her fans and followers. She is quite active on social media and often shares adorable pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.

Going by her pictures on her social media page, the actress shares a warm relationship with her sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma, who is married to Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal Pandya.  Taking to her social media handle, she has shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen having a gala time with her in-laws. The pictures prove they share a tight bonding. In the latest pictures, while Natasa Stankovic is seen donning an all-pink look, Pankhurii opted for a black and brown coloured outfit. Earlier also, the actress was seen posing with her sister-in-law. The Pandya family certainly sets major family goals.

Check out the pictures below

ALSO READ: So Hot! These VIDEOS and PICS prove Natasa Stankovic can slay any outfit with PANACHE

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 11:30

Latest Video